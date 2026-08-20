Wait, Did Jenna Ortega Just Tease the End of Wednesday?

Wednesday Season 3 is confirmed and in the works, but the next chapter of the Netflix series will mark a big shift from its usual formula — and it could spell the end for the streaming hit. Ever since the show’s 2022 release, it’s been held up as the successor to Stranger Things. However, it might not go on for quite as long. It has a similar challenge to the other Netflix series: it’s centered on teenage characters, meaning it can’t believably continue indefinitely (at least, not without some major rebranding). And while they don’t confirm anything, recent comments from Jenna Ortega could tease the end arriving sooner rather than later.

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Wednesday is already taking some big swings in Season 3, expanding the show’s world by taking its lead to Paris. It’s unclear what she’s doing there — she could be tracking down Enid or taking a vacation before returning to Nevermore — but that’ll be an opportunity to play with new backdrops and storylines. It’s not the only adjustment viewers will need to get used to either. Ortega recently reminded fans of another big turn in Wednesday’s journey, and it sets up some interesting narratives for Season 3. It also might tease the show’s conclusion.

Jenna Ortega Teased a Big Shift for Wednesday Addams After Season 3

During an interview with Esquire, Ortega spoke about the other big change happening in Wednesday Season 3: Nevermore Academy’s students nearing adulthood. She noted that Wednesday and her friends will be seniors in the coming episodes, teasing the Addams family drama that will emerge from that. She also highlighted the existential challenges the characters will be facing as the end of their schooling draws near:

“This season, especially because the kids are seniors in high school now, we’re dealing with more confrontational feelings regarding family and what it means to be an adult and what you see for your life. It’s not really until you get to the precipice of adulthood that you start to realize, Oh, God, well, maybe I’ve got to have a plan.”

It’s certainly a change of pace tonally, and it’s to be expected from any show chronicling students’ journey through boarding school — even when that boarding school is a magical one. With Ortega and the Wednesday cast in their young-adult years, there’s also no reason to draw things out. Ortega’s senior-year comments do raise questions about what this means for the Netflix show’s future, though. Nevermore Academy is the heart of the series, so it’s possible the show will take its final bow once its characters leave it.

Does Wednesday’s Move to Adulthood Mean the End of the Netflix Show?

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The future of Wednesday beyond Season 3 is unknown, and the characters’ looming graduation from Nevermore Academy could be a sign that the series is approaching its end. It’s difficult to envision the show continuing without the school. It’d be just another Addams Family project at that point, absent of all the characters and dynamics that make Wednesday’s journey so compelling. And to that end, even if the series does continue, it sounds like Season 3 will at least mark the end of Wednesday as we know it. If it continues into Season 4, it’ll need to look very different…and get very good at the art of reinvention.