Cruel Summer Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

The drama of Cruel Summer is almost back on our television screens. On Monday, Freeform revealed that Season 2 of Cruel Summer will be premiering on their network on Monday, June 5th at 9/8c. Cruel Summer Season 2 will debut with a special two-episode premiere event, before moving to its regular 10/9c time slot for the remainder of the season. Episodes will then be available on Hulu the following day.

The new batch of Cruel Summer episodes will follow a completely different story from Season 1, which centered on the disappearance of popular girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt).

What is Cruel Summer Season 2 about?

Season 2 of Cruel Summer will be set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, and will follow the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

The cast of the season includes Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore, Paul Adelstein, and Braeden De La Garza.

Why is Cruel Summer an anthology?

Ellen Friedman, who previously worked on Freeform's Siren and Guilt, will be serving as showrunner for Season 2, after showrunner Tia Napolitano departed to focus on her family. Napolitano, who joined on to the series after the pilot following creative differences between creator Bert V. Royal and a Freeform exec, will still serve as an executive producer on Season 2.

"After getting season two of Cruel Summer up and running, Tia Napolitano has stepped back from the show, and as such, will no longer be serving as showrunner," a representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Tia has been instrumental in the success of the show and will remain an executive producer."

Will you be tuning in to Cruel Summer Season 2? Are you excited for its premiere date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

