A fan-favorite Freeform series is officially preparing for its swan song. On Monday, it was confirmed (via Variety) that Motherland: Fort Salem will be renewed for a third and final season the network. This news arrived ahead of the show's Season 2 finale on Tuesday. The live-action series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic to the terror of early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with women on the frontlines.

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season,” Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement. “I am grateful to [creator] Eliot [Laurence] and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

“Every time we get to dive back into the world of ‘Motherland: Ford Salem,’ it’s a pleasure and an honor,” Laurence added. “I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée.

"Seeing the feedback was like the hug you never knew you wanted or needed or was going to love to have," Holm detailed to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "We all were so appreciated for the work we put in, and you seldom get that in this industry, but the fans of this show are still communicative and generous and they reached out and they're just pouring love all over us. So now there's a need to be filled forevermore in my life because this has been amazing. It's been wonderful. This is not what I expect from every job."

"I just felt like Elliot, our showrunner, had been psychic, seeing 'what is the world going to want in a year or in a few years?' Because he's been thinking about this for tens of years, of course, tapping into all the little movements and thought processes going on in the world, merging that into an alternate universe, and just putting it on a silver plate in time for COVID, that's almost what it felt like. We were just [thinking], well, 'Thank you for bringing us along,' is what it felt like."

