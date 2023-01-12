Grown-ish Renewed for Season 6 at Freeform

Grown-ish, the Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner starring spinoff of ABC's black-ish, is getting a sixth season on Freeform. The renewal was announced during the Disney-owned cable channel's presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday (via The Hollywood Reporter). The second half of Season 5 of the series is set to debut on January 18th. The network also announced premiere dates for Season 5 of Good Trouble on March 16th and Season 2 of Single Drunk Female on April 12th as well as a summer return for Season 2 of Cruel Summer.

Growni-ish follows the two oldest kids from the Johnson family from black-ish, Zoey (Shahidi) and Andre Jr. (Scribner). Season 6 of the series is likely to see it either cross or get very close to the 100-episode mark which is something that very few series on Freeform (formerly ABC Family) have ever done.

Along with the announcement of the series' Season 6 renewal, Freeform also released a trailer for the upcoming second half of Season 5. The trailer shows Junior (Scribner) is dealing with a lot of issues, including money issues, relationship issues, and potentially some very personal, ahem, health issues. You can check that out above.

Season 5 of Grown-ish has marked a bit of a departure for the series, which originally focused on Zoey and her friends, but a number of cast members departed the series at the end of Season 4. Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Halle Bailey (Sky), Jordan Buhat (Vivek), Francia Raisa (Ana), and Luka Sabbat (Luca) did not return for the fifth season with the Season 4 finale themed around the Cal-U graduation ceremony of its main cast members.

