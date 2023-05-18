Daredevil: Born Again Fan Poster Shows Off Charlie Cox-Led MCU Series

Marvel Studios is pretty busy developing and releasing their Phase 5 project slate, and they are currently filming a bunch of them. Among the projects currently filming is Daredevil: Born Again, and it's expected to be the studio's biggest series with an 18-episode first season. Charlie Cox is also returning in the titular role after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and fans are super excited. One fan is so excited that they created a new fan poster that highlights the stars of the series. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @ArtOfTimeTravel created a post inspired by Daredevil: Born Again. In the fan poster, we see all of the cast, including Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal.

You can check out the Daredevil: Born Again fan poster below.

What Has Charlie Cox Said About His Daredevil Return?

"I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com last year. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, "There's the gift that keeps on giving." It's been so good to me, I've had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories. I've been doing other stuff, I've been working on my kids, but about a month ago, I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago."

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox told NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released sometime next year.

