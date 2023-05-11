Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Confirm Major Kingpin Storyline

Production is currently underway on Daredevil: Born Again, the highly-anticipated continuation of the Man Without Fear's onscreen story. The Disney+ series will see the return of some characters from Netflix's Daredevil series, and there has been no shortage of speculation about what the story will behold. If a new string of set photos are indication, Born Again could be approaching a significant storylines for Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). In the set photos, which surfaced on Reddit, D'Onofrio can be seen in costume as Fisk — complete with an American flag pin, which are often worn by politicians while they make public appearances.

While the pin could be explained away in a different way, this seems to hint at D'Onofrio's Fisk campaigning for Mayor of New York City, a role that he took to on a controversial extent in the recent years of Marvel Comics.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox told NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

What do you think of this new update surrounding Daredevil: Born Again? Do you hope the Mayor Fisk storyline happens? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ in the spring of 2024. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

