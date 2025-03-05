Daredevil: Born Again Shocks Marvel Fans With Major Death: “No Way Did They Just Kill [SPOILER]”

[Spoiler alert: Read on only if you’ve watched the Daredevil: Born Again premiere.] Matt Murdock knows loss. As a boy, Matt lost his eyesight in the accident that left him with heightened senses. His father, boxer Battlin’ Jack Murdock, was shot and killed for refusing to throw a fixed fight in the ring. And as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, the masked vigilante lost his once love Elektra — twice — and his priest and mentor, Father Lantom, who died at the hands of Daredevil’s enemy Bullseye.

As Marvel’s Daredevil is born again nearly seven years later, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was blindsided by another tragic loss: his best friend and partner, fellow attorney at law Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

In the opening minutes of Tuesday’s premiere, it felt as if no time had passed at all since we last saw the trio of Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) together at Nelson’s Meats in Daredevil‘s season 3 finale back in 2018.



The former family-owned storefront has since become the law firm Nelson, Murdock & Page, and it’s there that the “avocados at law” work cases like Benjamin “Dumb Benny” Cafaro’s, a petty thief caught on surveillance camera stealing 20 cases of expensive wine from a bonded warehouse.

When a panicked phone call from Dumb Benny pulls Foggy away from a celebratory shot of O’Melveny’s liquor at cop Cherry’s (Clark Johnson) retirement party, an eavesdropping Matt hears commotion over the phone. Foggy stashed Dumb Benny at his apartment over threats after “that thing in Red Hook,” which Foggy kept quiet to not give Matt a reason to suit up as Daredevil.

But that’s exactly what happens as Daredevil races to save their client from an assassin. It turns out to be a ruse meant to draw Daredevil away from Josie’s Bar, which is targeted by the real assassin: Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), the master marksman with a vendetta against “N,M&P.”



“He wanted to know where you are,” Dumb Benny confesses. With Foggy’s guardian devil blocks away, Matt can only listen as he hears Bullseye fire a bullet into Foggy’s chest. The sniper shooting turns into a massacre on the cops at Josie’s Bar, and Bullseye nearly guns down and kills Karen before she’s saved by Daredevil.

After a knockdown, drag-out fight between Bullseye and Daredevil leads the costumed combatants to the roof, Matt hears it: Foggy’s slowing heartbeat stops. Foggy Nelson is dead. An anguished Daredevil then sends Bullseye over the edge four stories to the street below, where Foggy dies in Karen’s blood-splattered arms. (Bullseye survives, but barely.)

It was a shocking way to open the series premiere, which then spent most of its 58-minute run time in the present day following a one-year time skip following Foggy’s death.



“I swear to God if Foggy dies I’m not going to be okay,” reads one user’s reaction posted to social media. Another shocked watcher wrote, “I’m crying. They really killed off Foggy.”

“No way did they just kill Foggy?!” another stunned reaction reads.

