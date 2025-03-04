It’s time to let the Devil out. Daredevil: Born Again — Marvel Television’s long-awaited revival continuing canceled Netflix series Marvel’s Daredevil — marks the Man Without Fear’s first project under Marvel Studios and producer Kevin Feige. The new show also marks Marvel’s shift to more traditionally serialized television following limited series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Echo (which was the first Marvel Studios series to receive the TV-MA rating).

Daredevil: Born Again, also rated TV-MA, debuts Tuesday night and picks up years after the original show’s season 3 finale in 2018. (Here’s everything you need to remember before Born Again, including developments you might have missed in Hawkeye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo.) For everything else you need to know — including when and where to watch the new MCU show, and all three seasons of the Netflix series — we’ve consulted Nelson, Murdock & Page to compile the case brief below.

How to watch Daredevil: Born Again online

You can stream Daredevil: Born Again starting Tuesday, March 4, on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again release time: When can I watch the premiere?

The two-episode premiere is 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, or 8 p.m. CT, on Disney+.

Is there a Disney Plus free trial?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial as of March 2025. Disney+ plans start at $9.99/month (Disney+ Basic with ads), $15.99/mo (Disney+ Premium with no ads), or you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu. Those plans start at $10.99 (Disney Bundle Duo Basic, Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads), $19.99/mo (Disney Bundle Duo Premium, no ads), or Basic and Premium versions of the Disney Bundle Trio (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) start at $16.99/mo (with ads) or $26.99/mo (no ads).

Is Daredevil: Born Again streaming on Hulu?

While Disney+ subscribers with a linked standalone Hulu subscription can watch Hulu on Disney+, you’ll need an active Disney+ subscription to watch Daredevil: Born Again as it’s a Disney+ exclusive.

How to watch Daredevil

Marvel’s Daredevil is streaming on Disney+. (All three seasons of series were removed from Netflix in 2022 before moving to Disney+.) In addition to Daredevil, Disney+ is the exclusive streaming home of former Netflix series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher.

How many episodes is Daredevil: Born Again?

The first season consists of nine episodes, which will release weekly on Tuesdays. Marvel has already renewed the series for a second, eight-episode season that will air in 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again episodes schedule

Daredevil: Born Again episodes 1 and 2 premiere March 4, followed by episode 3 on March 11 and episode 4 on March 18.

A second two-episode drop is on March 25, with the back-to-back premiere of episodes 5 and 6. The remaining three (of nine) episodes are currently undated, and Marvel has yet to announce whether they’ll release simultaneously on April 1 or on Tuesdays through April 15.

What is Daredevil: Born Again‘s age rating?

The series is rated TV-MA, so it’s advised that the content — including graphic violence and language — is unsuitable for viewers under 17.

What to watch before Daredevil: Born Again

You can consult our Daredevil recap for everything you need to know before Daredevil: Born Again, or our complete Daredevil/Defenders watch guide. For a condensed version:



Daredevil season 1

Daredevil season 2

Daredevil season 3

The Punisher (season 2 episode 11, “The Abyss”)

Hawkeye (season 1 episode 5, “Ronin,” and episode 6, “So This Is Christmas?”)

Echo (season 1 episode 1, “Chafa,” episode 4, “Taloa,” and episode 5, “Maya”)

Who’s in the Daredevil: Born Again cast?

The series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Margarita Levieva as Dr. Heather Glenn, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera, Nikki James as Kirsten McDuffie, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman, Clark Johnson as Cherry, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.