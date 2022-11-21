Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character

Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.

While some would quickly brush over the suggested rumor, insider Charles Murphy double-downed on the idea in his coverage of the event. Though Murphy didn't flat-out report the news as with previous scoops in the past, he did mention he's heard speculation from a pair of sources on the character appearing.

Who is White Tiger?

As with most mantles in the Marvel library, White Tiger is one that's been donned by several characters. Most recently, a character named Ava Ayala found herself in possession of the White Tiger Amulet, granting her mystical powers. While mystical at heart, White Tiger has often found herself as one of the street-level characters Marvel fans have long hoped to see in live-action.

Does that mean White Tiger is in Daredevil: Born Again? No, not necessarily. To date, only two characters have been confirmed to appear in the series: Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis.There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Cox told ScreenRant at D23. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!