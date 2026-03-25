Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Return Smashes Rotten Tomatoes Score Set in 2025

In an effort to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track amidst the ups and downs of the Multiverse Saga, Kevin Feige implemented a change in strategy. Moving forward, Marvel Studios is scaling back output, limiting the number of movies and TV shows that release each year. After the marketplace was oversaturated with new Marvel content following the launch of Disney+, this newfound focus on quality over quantity is appreciated, but it puts a great deal of pressure on the upcoming MCU projects. Since there aren’t as many on the schedule, each movie and TV show that comes out needs to be of high quality to establish some forward momentum. Fortunately, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is off to a great start in that regard.

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As of this writing, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has a critics score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s a notable step up from last year’s first season, which earned a score of 87%. The Season 2 Critics Consensus reads “Daredevil: Born Again imbues its second season with rich substance thanks to devilishly good performances, punchier narrative momentum, and well-timed themes befitting this daring crusader.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Continues a Strong Year for Marvel TV

It is worth mentioning that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s Rotten Tomatoes score stems from a relatively small sample size of 56 reviews. In contrast, there were 224 reviews published for Season 1. As such, it stands reason to believe that the Season 2 score will fluctuate somewhat as more reviews come in over time. However, if the score changes, it should only be by a few percentage points in one direction or the other. It’s highly unlikely the score plummets below the Certified Fresh range (75% or higher). Typically, the first wave of reviews is indicative of where the general consensus lands. It’s telling that Rotten Tomatoes was comfortable publishing a Critics Consensus now.

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 earning widespread critical acclaim, Marvel Studios is now 2/2 on the TV front in 2026. Earlier this year, Wonder Man became a big success on Disney+, bolstered by the strong chemistry between stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley. Wonder Man was recently renewed for its own second season, setting it up to be a cornerstone of Marvel’s TV slate alongside Daredevil: Born Again moving forward. Born Again Season 3 is already in the works, so it looks like these two shows are going to be key components of Marvel’s TV strategy. It’s smart to build this area of the franchise around well-received shows.

What’s cool about Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man becoming critical darlings is that these series illustrate the breadth of storytelling possibilities within the MCU, combating any feelings about superhero fatigue. One is a meta comedy that takes aim at the entertainment industry a la Apple’s The Studio while the other is a grounded, mature crime drama about people fighting back against rampant political corruption. Their unique approaches ensure they feel fresh within the larger tapestry of the MCU, putting distinct spins on comic book adaptations. This is how Marvel will remain a viable presence on Disney+ for years to come. Streaming is still a key part of the studio’s plans, so each series has to be creative and special so they stand out.

Marvel isn’t done with TV this year after Daredevil: Born Again. In addition to a special one-off starring Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, the series Vision Quest is expected to launch in late 2026 (an official release date has not yet been set yet). On paper, it certainly seems like Vision Quest could continue Marvel TV’s hot streak. It’s following up on WandaVision, one of Marvel’s most acclaimed shows, and tells a story that explores “intergenerational trauma.” It has potential to be a fascinating conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy (which also includes Agatha All Along), so hopefully it can live up to its promise. Marvel’s Disney+ era has been rocky over the past handful of years, but now it seems as if things are steadying.

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