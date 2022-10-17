Daredevil: Born Again: She-Hulk Director Wants Jen to Cameo in Disney+ Revival (Exclusive)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe prides itself on its interconnected storytelling, using characters and storylines from one project to another, regardless of whether happens to be a film or television show. Because Charlie Cox just appeared in two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, many are wondering if Jennifer Walter (Tatiana Maslany) will return the favor in Daredevil: Born Again. In fact, She-Hulk helmer Kat Coiro is one of those hoping the former appears in the upcoming Daredevil series.

"I loved She-Hulk and Daredevil's chemistry," Coiro tells ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson. "Daredevil has his own show and I think those legal worlds are definitely going to collide. I love the idea of Nikki and Pug and Jen having their own law firm. I love the idea of her going to space. (laughs) You know, now where she's got a relative who's got family out there. So I think the possibilities are endless and I think only Kevin [Feige] knows."

Will there be a She-Hulk Season 2?

Whether or not She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gets a second outing has yet to be seen. Earlier this year, writer Jessica Gao said she and the room wrote it as if the show's first season were the only episodes She-Hulk (Maslany) would get.

"Coming from television, you can never guarantee that you're going to get another season with a first season show," Gao told Deadline's Hero Nation podcast back in August. "So it's kind of been trained into my head that, on a first-season show, you really have to tell a complete story that you'd be satisfied with if this is only a one-and-done. Just because there's never a guarantee, you just never know if you're going to get another season, so you can't really hold back and just leave things open-ended. You do have to tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season. So that was kind of my mental approach to it."

