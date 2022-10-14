She-Hulk Writer Was Thrilled About Daredevil Relationship (Exclusive)

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel fans are calling it the best MCU finale so far. In honor of the final episode, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was visited by She-Hulk's showrunner, Jessica Gao. The writer shared some fun behind-the-scenes info about the series, including characters who were considered that didn't make the cut and details about the appearance of K.E.V.I.N. Gao also talked about including Charlie Cox's Daredevil in the final two episodes, and his romance with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

"I think we probably spent the entire day just screaming at the top of our lungs at each other in the writer's room in delight," Gao shared. "And in my experience there, it's always carte blanche. You can pitch anything. There's no limits to what you can pitch. It's just whether or not they say yes or no. And I never know if they're going to say yes or no. I've been surprised more times than I can count ... We spent an entire afternoon screaming in delight like a bunch of teen girls and then we submitted it and everyone was cool with it. So then we screamed for another full day because everybody was cool with it."

Gao added of Daredevil, "It was such an unexpected delight because I had no idea what the plan was for this character. And in the same sentence that we were told we could use Daredevil, that he was on the table, we were also told that it would be Charlie Cox. And so that was this one-two punch of information that we just had to process in the moment. And he's so wonderful. He has such reverence for the character, such love for this character that there's such a part of him. But he was also so open and game to having fun and just truly the perfect guest. He came in, he was ready to have fun, he was open to everything and he killed it. And also you can't fake the chemistry he has with Tatiana. Incredible chemistry."

Is Daredevil From She-Hulk the Same Version As Daredevil From Netflix?

Currently, it's unclear if this version of Daredevil is the same from the Netflix series or another from the multiverse, but this episode of She-Hulk hints that it's the former. During the episode, Daredevil jokes about his powers not working the same, which could be due to what happened to him at the end of The Defenders series and the third season of Daredevil. Yesterday, the official Marvel website pretty much confirmed that he's the same Matt we all know and love.

"While the character was teased earlier in the season, he's finally reintroduced to audiences in Episode 8 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk," the official website wrote. "And he's very much the same Matt Murdock audiences have come to know and love over the years, once again played by Charlie Cox returning to the role."

Check out our full interview with Gao on Phase Zero, which is available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms: