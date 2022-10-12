Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2 on Disney+?

This week will bring the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the ninth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arriving on Disney+. The show is the last MCU Disney+ series that is part of Phase 4, and has been chronicling the trek of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as a lawyer and unlikely superhero in the process. Across its first season thus far, She-Hulk has become a fan-favorite installment in the superhero space — which has led fans to wonder what's next the titular character after this week's season finale. While rumors have swirled that Maslany's Jen will appear in other future MCU installments, one question remains — will She-Hulk itself get a Season 2?

Is She-Hulk renewed for a second season?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not been confirmed to be renewed for a second season at Disney+. That isn't exactly abnormal in the landscape of MCU Disney+ shows, as nearly all of them have been self-contained stories that later feed into movies or other properties. The only live-action Marvel Disney+ show to immediately be confirmed for a second season was Loki, which broke the news during the post-credits scene of its Season 1 finale. Other shows, such as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, have been heavily rumored to get additional seasons, although that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

With all of that in mind, She-Hulk could end up pulling a Loki and confirming a Season 2 right off the bat. (Given Jen's proclivity for breaking the fourth wall and being aware that she's in a television show, there would certainly be clever ways to do that.) Or, the show could ultimately be greenlit for a second season at a latter date.

What would She-Hulk Season 2 be about?

There's a lot of ground that She-Hulk needs to cover in its Season 1 finale — Jen's fight against the Intelligencia, a rematch between Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), and countless other stories and subplots involving supporting characters. Once that all culminates, there is still a lot of lore from Jen's comic tenure, both in her solo runs and her time as part of the ensembles of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, that could be mined. That being said, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao did reveal at the start of the season that she wrote the batch of episodes as if there wouldn't be a second season.

"Coming from television, you can never guarantee that you're going to get another season with a first season show," Gao told Deadline's Hero Nation podcast back in August. "So it's kind of been trained into my head that, on a first-season show, you really have to tell a complete story that you'd be satisfied with if this is only a one-and-done. Just because there's never a guarantee, you just never know if you're going to get another season, so you can't really hold back and just leave things open-ended. You do have to tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season. So that was kind of my mental approach to it."

Do you hope She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gets a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!