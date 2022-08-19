She-Hulk Head Writer Says They Wrote As If There Won't Be a Season 2

Marvel Studios has had a number of hit series on Disney+, but so far, not many of them have gone so far as to earn a second season. While there are new installments of Loki and What If...? coming, shows like WandaVision and Hawkeye are standing alone, essentially serving as hours-long movies that establish new status quos for the characters with an eye toward their roles in future projects (like Wanda's role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). The latest series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, reportedly does not buck that trend, with writer and executive producer Jessica Gao saying that it doesn't necessarily set up a second season.

That isn't to say the series will be as intentionally stand-alone as WandaVision, but according to Gao, the idea was, like any other new series, to write a satisfying first season, knowing that there are no guarantees of more. Of course, she also says there are some possibilities she left open to explore more.

"Coming from television, you can never guarantee that you're going to get another season with a first season show," Gao told Deadline's Hero Nation podcast. "So it's kind of been trained into my head that, on a first-season show, you really have to tell a complete story that you'd be satisfied with if this is only a one-and-done. Just because there's never a guarantee, you just never know if you're going to get another season, so you can't really hold back and just leave things open-ended. You do have to tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season. So that was kind of my mental approach to it."

You can see the official synopsis for She-Hulk below.

See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. "She-Hulk" will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) will play Marvel Comics villain Titania, while Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black), Anais Almonte (Slumber Party), and Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, The Good Wife) also appear on the series.