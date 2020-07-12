Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Doesn't Know If Kingpin Will Return

✖

If you ask fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who their favorite villains are, one baddie that would likely be a common response is Daredevil's Kingpin. A master crime boss played the iconic Vincent D'Onofrio, Kingpin is always a character that finishes near the top when any outlet decides to push out a top villains listicle. Though a runaway favorite of most Daredevil fans, even D'Onofrio has no idea what the future holds for either he or the character. In a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, the actor confirmed he has yet to be informed of what's going on, something that completely falls in line with Marvel Studios' inability to use the characters from the show for another few months.

"Who knows if Fisk will come back?" the actor said Sunday in response to a fan's tweet. "I definitely don't know a thing?"

Who knows if Fisk will come back? I definitely don't know a thing? https://t.co/d8FXKRZ0GE — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 12, 2020

The character himself was in the news cycle earlier this month after WWE legend the Big Show said the role would be a "shoe-in" for him should he determine to pursue it.

"The one that really I'm looking at it, I would love if they do a remake, I'm definitely going to go after pretty hard is that they do a Daredevil remake," the wrestler told ComicBook.com's Connor Casey. "And I'm going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin's a shoe-in for me."

The wrestler also praised Marvel's ability to create complex villains for live-action, specifically mentioning Josh Brolin's Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Thanos is this big, massive villain with complexities, but the way Josh Brolin played Thanos, he played it so perfectly and so spot-on," Show said. "Because when you're that big and you're that powerful, you really don't have to constantly impress your boys or change your tone or any of that stuff. You already know who you are. When I saw him play Thanos and I saw it in theaters. I was like, 'Wow, that was so perfectly done on so many levels.'"

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

If D'Onofrio's Kingpin were to return, where would you like to see him pop up next? If it's not D'Onofrio playing the character, who else would you like to see in the role? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.