WWE's The Big Show Wants to Play Kingpin in a Future Daredevil Reboot

With Dave Bautista playing Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, John Cena slated to star in James Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad and Dwayne Johnson (still) cast as Black Adam in a future DCEU installment, professional wrestlers have become a staple of comic book movies. And given his massive size and lengthy acting career, it seems like The Big Show (real name Paul Wight) would be the perfect fit to join that growing group in a future movie. In an interview with ComicBook.com last week, Show gave his pick on the character he'd love to play — Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin.

"The one that really I'm looking at it, I would love if they do a remake, I'm definitely going to go after pretty hard is that they do a Daredevil remake. And I'm going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin's a shoe-in for me."

In the comics, Fisk is billed at 6-foot-7 and 450 pounds, almost all of which is muscle. He's previously been portrayed in live-action by Michael Clark Duncan in the 2003 Daredevil film and Vincent D'Onofrio in Netflix's Daredevil series (2015-18), both of whom put the character's dominating physical presence on full display. Other recent depictions include Liev Schreiber in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Travis Willingham in the 2018 video game Marvel's Spider-Man.

Show praised how current comic book films have been able to bring other massive characters to life like Thanos, played by Josh Brolin in the MCU.

"Thanos is this big, massive villain with complexities, but the way Josh Brolin played Thanos, he played it so perfectly and so spot-on," Show said. "Because when you're that big and you're that powerful, you really don't have to constantly impress your boys or change your tone or any of that stuff. You already know who you are. When I saw him play Thanos and I saw it in theaters. I was like, 'Wow, that was so perfectly done on so many levels.'"

He also noted he's open to any role if given the chance.

"I want be like Samuel L. Jackson. I don't work to turn anything down but the pillow cases," Show said.

Show announced during the interview that his current show, Netflix's The Big Show Show, has two more episodes set to drop later this year. As of now the streaming service hasn't announced a Season Two, but he said the cast and crew are pretty confident it will happen.

Meanwhile on WWE programming Show recently reignited a feud with Randy Orton following "The Legend Killer's" attacks on Edge and Christian.

