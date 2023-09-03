Dark Winds EP Expects Season 3 Renewal From AMC+

Dark Winds' Season 2 finale airs Sunday night on AMC, and while the series' future at this point remains a question mark, series executive producer Chris Eyre — who also directed the first two episode of Season 2 as well as the finale — feels good about the series' chances for a third round. Speaking with TVLine, Eyre said he doesn't feel like the show's hit its stride yet and that there are more stories to tell. AMC has not yet renewed the series.

"I don't feel like we've hit our stride with this series," Eyre said. "There are 18 [Leaphorn & Chee] books by Tony Hillerman and there are five by Anne Hillerman so there's enough detective/Navajo police drama.

"Somebody at my gym mentioned this to me, that 'I just want to see what happens to these characters now," Eyre continued. "It feels like we've gotten the show on its feet. And now that it's on its feet I want to know what happens to the characters, too. I think that their evolution could be a long time coming — and a great journey."

Will Dark Winds Be Renewed for Season 3?

As was noted above, we don't currently have renewal news for Dark Winds, though if what happened with Season 2 repeats itself, we may not have very long to wait. Dark Winds got a Season 2 renewal very quickly — just two weeks into its first season. While it's clearly been a bit longer considering that Season 2 is ending, the show's sophomore season has been met with the same critical acclaim as the first — Season 2 of Dark Winds has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics' score, just like Season 1.

What is Dark Winds About?

Created by Graham Roland, Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee series of books. Season 1 adapts Listening Women while Season 2 adapts People of Darkness. The series is set in the 1970s and follows Navajo police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) who investigate crimes around the reservation. In addition to McClarnon and Gordon, the series also stars Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Rainn Wilson, Elva Guerra, Jeremiah Bitsui, Eugene Brave Rock, Noah Emmerich, and Nicholas Logan.

This is how AMC described Season 2 of Dark Winds: "This season, Lt. Joe Leaphorn, reunites with Jim Chee, his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code. With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (Longmire's A Martinez), Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them."

"People enjoy the show," McClarnon said about the series previously. "I just want people to be entertained. It's fantastic we are finally getting our own voice, Native peoples. I hope that Dark Winds opens up that door a little bit more."

