DCU Fan Art Imagines Star Wars' Alden Ehrenreich as Green Lantern's Hal Jordan

DC Studios has been hard at work developing their upcoming slate, and it will include a bunch of characters that fans have been dying to see return to live-action. Among those projects are some pretty interesting series like Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, and even Lanterns, which will be a True Detective-esque series with our favorite space cops, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. With Gunn already casting one major Green Lantern in Superman: Legacy, fans were wondering who could play one of the lead characters in the series. One artist seems to think that Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich would be a good choice as Hal Jordan / Green Lantern in the DCU.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Jaxsonderr created a new design that shows how Ehrenreich could look as Hal Jordan / Green Lantern. In the fan art, the Solo: A Star Wars Story star gets the character's classic look with some modern tweaks, and it actually looks fantastic. While we haven't the slightest idea how far into the development process Lanterns is, this fan art is definitely a great concept for the series, and Ehrenreich would be a great choice. You can check out the fan art below.

What Will Happen in Lanterns?

James Gunn and Peter Safran's Green Lantern series is actually very important to the overall story that they will be telling in their DC Studios Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate. When Lanterns was announced, the duo made sure that everyone knew how important the story was, and it seems that our favorite heroes will unravel a mystery that will affect the entire DC Universe.

Lanterns "leads into the overall story that we're telling throughout the different movies and television shows," Gunn said earlier this year. "We find this ancient horror on Earth, and these guys are basically super-cops on 'Precinct Earth.'"

To which Safran emphasized how important Lanterns is to their overarching story, "The story is going to weave back and forth between the films and the television shows. Peacemaker is a good example of how that works, and that's what we're going to do with this big overarching story that we're telling."

Safran continued to reveal that Lanterns is actually "a very important show for us" and it definitely looks like it as one Green Lantern will show up in Superman: Legacy. Lanterns a series that is part of the slate that includes five live-action feature films (Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing), and five HBO Max series (Creature Commandos, Waller, Booster Gold, and Paradise Lost). Although, Creature Commandos and Waller will hit the service first, Gunn and Safran have stated on multiple occasions that Superman: Legacy will mark the official beginning of their rebooted DC Universe when it arrives on July 11th, 2025.

