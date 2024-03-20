Dead Boy Detectives Premiere Date Confirmed by Netflix

The Dead Boy Detectives are about to arrive. On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed that the first season of Dead Boy Detectives will premiere globally on their platform on Thursday, April 25th. In addition to the release date announcement, Netflix unveiled a trio of new photos for the series, which show its ensemble cast led by Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), searching for supernatural cases.

Dead Boy Detectives, which is an offshoot of The Sandman, has had a long journey to reach the small screen. The series was originally put into development for Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service and was expected to spin out of an appearance the Dead Boy Detectives made on the Doom Patrol TV show. The pilot then recast its two lead roles in the fall of 2021, and moved over to Netflix in 2023 following the success of Season 1 of The Sandman on their platform.

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

What Is Dead Boy Detectives About?

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

Based on the beloved comic series from Neil Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Is Dead Boy Detectives Connected to The Sandman?

While speaking to ComicBook.com at a recent press event, Yockey and Schwartz confirmed that Dead Boy Detectives will have connections to The Sandman, but will still be accessible to newer fans and viewers.

"Well, I think that you don't need to do any homework for the show, and I feel like it's more fun," Schwartz explained. "I don't know, everyone's different, but I think it's more fun not to do anything before you see it. So you can be surprised and then you can go back and watch Sandman and read the comics after."

"And we are true to the boys' origins and how they started the detective agency and Crystal's backstory," Yockey added. "But the rest of it is us kind of taking things from the comic books and sort of re-appropriating them, re-imagining them so that people who are familiar with the comic books will get to have those kind of like, 'Oh, I recognize this, moment.' ... But regular people can just watch the show."

Are you excited for Dead Boy Detectives to finally debut on Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Dead Boy Detectives will debut exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, April 25th.