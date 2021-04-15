Doom Patrol Season 3 Casts Dead Boy Detectives, Including David Tennant's Son Ty Tennant

✖

Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant have reportedly joined the cast of HBO Max's acclaimed superhero drama Doom Patrol. Croft and Tennant will join the series's third season as Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the Dead Boy Detectives. In case the name isn't self-evident, they're a pair of characters who are dead (undead?), and are basically teen ghost detectives, investigating the mysteries of the living. There is no clear explanation for what the characters will do in Doom Patrol, although they do have ties to the Doom Patrol and Alice via "The Children's Crusade," a Vertigo crossover story that saw various offbeat characters trying to find a group of missing children.

The Dead Boy Detectives were created by writer Neil Gaiman with artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones in the pages of 1991's The Sandman # 25. More details on that story can be found at The Direct, who first reported the casting. It's likely they're tied to the fate of Dorothy, The Chief's daughter, since their most substantial appearances were in "Children's Crusade," followed by their own miniseries in 2001 where they were investigating the death of a child. So since the season two finale ended on a cliffhanger of Dorothy being swallowed by the Candlemaker, it seems pretty easy to guess that characters best known for helping kids are likely to be involved with her arc.

Croft is best known for his portrayal of the younger version of Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, and also appeared in Showtime's Penny Dreadful. Tennant is the son of Doctor Who and Jessica Jones actor David Tennant, who has appeared in Tolkien and War of the Worlds.

Production on the third season of Doom Patrol is currently underway. Joining the cast in the upcoming season is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Michelle Gomez who is coming on as Madame Rouge with her role being described as a "complicated and electrifying eccentric, who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it."

Season 3 of Doom Patrol does not yet have a release date but is expected sometime in 2021. The first two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.