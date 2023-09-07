The Sandman Coming to Blu-ray and DVD This Fall

In what marks the latest in a series of streaming-only projects being given unexpected physical media releases, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced that The Sandman: The Complete First Season is coming to Digital on September 18, followed by disc releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 28. The series, based on the acclaimed comic books by Neil Gaiman and some of the most celebrated artists of the time, including Colleen Doran and Sam Kieth, follows Morpheus, also known as Dream, who is captured in an occult ritual in 1916 by Roderick Burgess. Imprisoned for 106 years, Morpheus escapes only to return to his home, The Dreaming, to find his nightmares have also found their way out. Join the adventures of Morpheus as he sets out to stop the forces of evil destroying The Dreaming.

"Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, and already renewed for a second season on Netflix, The Sandman: The Complete First Season features an all-star cast including Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) as Morpheus/Dream, Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as the Corinthian, Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs) as Matthew the Raven, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, David Thewlis (Fargo) as John Dee, Jenna Coleman (Victoria) as Johanna Constantine, and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer Morningstar.

You can see the box art below.

The series was developed by Neil Gaiman (American Gods), David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman). It was produced by Warner Bros. Television, based on the comic The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for DC Comics.

The Sandman: The Complete First Season will be available on September 18, 2023 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers on November 28, 2023.

Here's the official synopsis, followed by a rundown of the bonus features on the discs:

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman: The Complete First Season is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream's many adventures (plus a bonus episode featuring two fan-favorite stories). When the Sandman, a.k.a. Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE: