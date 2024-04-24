Dead Boy Detectives Stars Shout Out Unsung Heroes of Production

Dead Boy Detectives is dropping on Netflix tomorrow, and the new show is based on the comics by writer Neil Gaiman and artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones III. The highly-anticipated The Sandman spinoff stars George Rexstrew (Edwin Paine), Jayden Revri (Charles Rowland), Kassius Nelson (Crystal Palace), and Yuyu Kitamura (Niko). In honor of the show's upcoming release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the cast, and we asked if there were any unsung heroes of the production.

"That's a lovely question," Rexstrew replied, eager to share some love for the show's crew. "That's my favorite question I've had so far," Revri added. "Too many to name," Rexstrew continued.

"There's so many ... Special shout out to – and she doesn't get enough credit at all – but Kelli Dunsmore, I think really was the architect of the show in terms of our costumes." Revri shared. "She did the most amazing job. She collabed with us all so closely and she's honestly incredible."

"I'm going to give mine to Tony [Wohlgemuth], our set designer. He worked on Bates Motel as well, and it was such a joy for us to be able to just walk into these sets or these locations that were so immaculately dressed, and it was like being at a theme park and a playground all in one. And [co-showrunner Steve Yockey] will admit, he has a very wild brain, as you can tell, having seen the show. And for Tony to have translated that into a visual medium, a physical space for us to go and play in, because we just walk in at the last minute. But we have to shout out our entire crew in Vancouver."

"All the HoDs," Revri added. "Every single head of department, they do 90% of the work on the series. We literally just learn our lines, turn up, and the rest happens. But they put in so much hard work and they don't get enough credit and they really should. So yeah, thank you for that question."

"I mean, our crew's amazing," Kitamura shared. "They were there just as much as we were every day, giving it. I really don't think our show would be as wonderful of an experience if it wasn't for them."

What Is Dead Boy Detectives About?

You can read Netflix's description of the series here: "Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases."

Dead Boy Detectives will debut exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, April 25th.