Dead Boy Detectives Stars Talk Filming Weird and Gnarly Scenes

Dead Boy Detectives is debuting on Netflix this month, and it marks the first spinoff the the streamer's hit show, The Sandman. The new series is based on the comics by writer Neil Gaiman and artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones III, but the showrunners have made it clear that you don't have to have seen The Sandman or read the comics to appreciate the new series. The show stars George Rexstrew (Edwin Paine), Jayden Revri (Charles Rowland), Kassius Nelson (Crystal Palace), and Yuyu Kitamura (Niko). ComicBook.com recently spoke with the cast, and we asked about filming some of the show's weirdest and gnarliest scenes.

"I'll tell you about my first day on set, actually in the pilot, we shot three scenes," Rexstrew explained. "My first scene was throwing Jayden's stunt double, Josh, through a mirror. Our second scene was a walk and talk with Jayden and Kassius on ice. And the third scene was a scene with Sebastian, the cat, as in an actual cat."

"A trained cat," Revri added.

"A trained cat, better actors than the three of us put together," Rexstrew joked.

"They said, 'Don't stroke the cat,'" Revri recalled. "It's like, 'How?! This thing, it's right in front of me, staring at me.'"

"And I mean, that kind of set the tone really for the whole shoot," Rexstrew continued. "It only got weirder."

"It remained just as you said, 'gnarly' the whole way through," Revri shared.

"Every day, every episode, every scene was so out of this world that even if I wanted to imagine it, I don't think I could," Kitamura shared with a laugh when asked about making the show. "And so getting to be on set and standing in the room with our cast in our costume, it's so out of body in a sense."

"There's so much," Nelson added. "There's blood in one scene or something, or we're just always doing something really weird and odd that you just wouldn't do in natural everyday life. So yeah, I agree. Any kind of day on set was a bit interesting."

You can watch our interviews with the cast of Dead Boy Detectives at the top of the page.

What Is Dead Boy Detectives About?

You can read Netflix's description of the series here: "Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases."

Dead Boy Detectives will debut exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, April 25th.