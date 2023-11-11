Dead Boy Detectives Trailer Confirms Netflix Debut

Some of DC's spookiest stories have begun to thrive on Netflix — and it looks like Dead Boy Detectives will soon join the club. On Saturday, as part of their Geeked Week celebration, the streaming service confirmed that Dead Boy Detectives will be available on their platform at a later date. It had already been reported that the series, which was originally made for Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service, would be moving to the platform.

Dead Boy Detectives is set to be a spinoff of Netflix's existing hit The Sandman, although fans will have to wait and see exactly what those connections entail.

What Is Dead Boy Detectives About?

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Neil Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

"I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project," Yockey said when the project was first announced. "And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max – they're all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun."

Is The Sandman Renewed For Season 2?

Late last year, it was already confirmed that Netflix has renewed The Sandman for more episodes. During an appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed Netflix's decision to not refer to the new episodes as "Season 2", and teased that either way, new chapters of the story will be arriving "in a really cool way."

"Netflix has not gone on record as calling it a Season 2, on purpose," Park explained. "And so, I will, from now on and in the future, and possibly until the end of the universe not refer to it as Season 2 until we know what it is."

"There is more Sandman coming in a really cool way and it can take many forms, so we're starting shooting in the summer and we're gonna tackle the next huge chunk of stories in however long that might take," Park continued. "And I'm really excited to share the format of what that might be with everybody eventually."

Dead Boy Detectives will debut on Netflix at a later date.