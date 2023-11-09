Umbrella Academy Season 4: Cast Tease "Best Season Yet" in New Video

Netflix's Geeked Week continues and this time it's The Umbrella Academy's turn. The cast of The Umbrella Academy are front and center in a new video from Netflix, offering a tease of what fans can expect from the upcoming fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. Series star Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves) referred to the new episodes of Umbrella Academy as containing "excitement, surprises, humor, twists, and turns;" while Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts) called it the "Best Season yet." They weren't alone in this assessment either, with David Castañeda (Diego) calling it his "favorite season" of the series yet. Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison) had one of hte most exciting teases though, adding that the new season is "Really, really packed with the classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to." Check out the video yourself below along with a new poster, teasing the wild timeline of The Umbrella Academy!

When does Umbrella Academy 4 come out?

An official release date for The Umbrella Academy season 4 has not been confirmed by Netflix, but the new video does reveal that the final batch of episodes for the series will premiere in 2024. The first season of The Umbrella Academy premiered in February of 2019, with seasons 2 and 3 of The Umbrella Academy arriving in the summer. It's possible that the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will stick to that same release pattern and arrive next summer, but so far Netflix has not confirmed any release plans beyond next year.

(Photo: NETFLIX)

Umbrella Academy 4 cast

The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast has been confirmed to include Elliot Page Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, and Justin H. Mind as Ben Hargreeves. Only a handful of new cast members for The Umbrella Academy season 4 have been confirmed, with , Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and David Cross all confirmed to appear in some way.

Umbrella Academy 4 plot

Like Game of Thrones before it, The Umbrella Academy has found itself in a weird place where it has surpassed the story of the source material that it's based on. Comic creators Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá have spoken previously about wanting to do multiple more volumes of The Umbrella Academy comic series, but the TV series has gone well beyond what's already been published. Luckily for comic readers and fans of the show, TV series creator Steve Blackman has been in talks with the pair about how they'll handle the ending, and those wondering if the show might spoil the comics may be surprised.

"(Gerard) has a good sort of idea what he wants going forward," Blackman previously told ComicBook.com. "But we've also got to the place where we see the tv show and the graphic novel as being somewhat symbiotic, but on their own path. My goal is not to take the show away from where he's going with the graphic novel, but not everything translates because of money. Sometimes it's just so weird I don't know how we we do the tv version of it, but we're close enough that you know, I have a good sense of where he's going and I love to sort of use as a springboard or the inspiration for ours. So we never want to be on our own path without Gerard and Gabriel's influence in the show."