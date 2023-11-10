Code 8 Part II Reveals First Teaser Trailer With Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell

The sequel to a fan-favorite Netflix hit finally has a teaser. On Friday, as part of the streaming service's Geeked Week celebration, they unveiled the first teaser trailer for Code 8 Part II. Former Arrowverse stars Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell are both returning for the sci-fi film, which is a sequel to the 2016 short film and 2019 feature film Code 8. Jeff Chan is also returning as the film's writer and director.

What Is Code 8 Part II About?

In Code 8 Part II, in a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant.

"We talked about making a short film and Steve was supposed to be in it, but timing wise didn't work with his Arrow schedule," Robbie told ComicBook.com in a 2019 interview. "So Jeff and I fully financed the short film, which we thought would maybe cost like $10 or $15 grand each, and $35,000 each later we filmed this short film and we just kind of hoped that people would dig it. Sean Kane did a real solid and he came in, was a great part of the short film and the feature and has become a good friend. And luckily, the short kind of caught fire. Front page Reddit, which was huge for us. And the Indiegogo campaign was just a smashing success, which was so incredible and has been so fantastic to get to share a movie that means so much to me with so many people. You know, we've had 28,000 backers or something. I can't remember the exact number. And we've had a global premier tour, sharing it with people across Canada and the U.S. And London and Australia. So it's been a long process, but it's been incredible, and it'll probably be one of my favorite work experiences and life experiences that I'll never forget."

Would Stephen Amell Return to Arrow?

Amell has also continued to make headlines for his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow on The CW's Arrow. Although the series came to a close in 2021, with much of the network's Arrowverse shows ending or getting canceled soon after, Amell has revealed that he's open to the prospect of reprising his role once again.

"Oh, it would all depend," Amell recently revealed on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. "The storyline. The money. Less so the money. This is a one-off, right? You're going back for an episode or two episodes. You're not going back to recreate the show. So you know the money everyone is going to haggle, but you're not gonna get an extra $4 million out of them. It would more come down to… I like going online and I like seeing reactions videos, right? When fans see something in a television show that they like. So I would think to myself, as a fan of whatever show, how pumped would I be if so-and-so character just appeared. From that angle I'd probably be like, yeah, let's do it. But again it depends on the show."

