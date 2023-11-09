Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer, Premiere Date Released

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been around for decades now, but it still has new areas left to tread. After making a resurgence through streaming, Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to tackle a project unlike any it has done before. Netflix will soon release its live-action adaptation of Avatar, and we've just been given our first teaser trailer for the project. Oh, and we also learned the series will debut on February 22nd.

As you can see above, the new trailer gives us a gorgeous view of Avatar's scale. The live-action adaptation will adapt the first book of Nickelodeon's hit animated series, so expectations are high. After all, Avatar has a sour history with live-action projects, but Netflix hopes to turn that reputation around.

Always remember who you are. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, coming to Netflix on February 22, 2024 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/37iIRhqzDG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2023

And these days, Netflix has experience on hand with its adaptation. No one thought a live-action adaptation of One Piece would sail with fans, but Netflix's adaptation has been a bonafide hit. So of course, we're hoping Avatar gets the same treatment.

If you are eager to learn more about Avatar and its history, the show has never been easier to binge. Right now, you can find the original Avatar series streaming on Paramount+ as well as on Netflix. You can also binge the show's hit sequel The Legend of Korra there as well. At present, the animated series is keeping quiet while Avatar sees to the release of several novels. But starting in 2025, Avatar will release new animated titles as Nickelodeon founded Avatar Studios to revive the hit IP. Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are leading up the studio, and Avatar's first feature film is slated to debut in late 2025 as such.

Want to know more about Avatar? No sweat! You can read up on the show's official synopsis below for all the details:

"After a lapse of 100 years, the Avatar-spiritual master of the elements-has returned. And just in the nick of time. The Four Nations (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) have become unbalanced. The Fire Nation wants to rule the world, and its first conquest will be the Northern Water Tribe. It's up to a 12-year-old boy Airbender named Aang to find a way to stop it."

