Deadpool And Alias Stars Casts In Lucifer's Final Season

Lucifer will come to a close with season 6, but the show still has a few surprises up its sleeve before it rides off into the sunset (or the fire filled hellscape that would be more fitting of the show's premise), it's packing the final season with some stellar new talent. According to EW, Alias star Merrin Dungey (who played Francine Calfo) will be joining season 6 of the show alongside Deadpool's Brianna Hildebrand (who played Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and both will be connected to Lucifer's lineage as a former angel. We don't know how many episodes they appear in, but from the sounds of it they will be central to the storyline.

Dungey will play Sonya, who is described as "a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel (DB Woodside)'. As for Hildebrand, she will play Rory, who is described as "a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel" who hopes to follow in Lucifer's footsteps.

Rory's description goes on to say she will eventually "realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be", so it seems Rory and Lucifer might end up at odds by the end of the season.

Both characters are set to debut in season 6, but fans have a whole other half of season 5 to look forward to. Season 5B was delayed due to the pandemic, and when it does hit the service it is set to deal with the fallout from the midseason finale, which had God coming down from heaven to break up Lucifer, Michael, and Mazikeen's squabble. There's a lot to explore there, but there will be even more to explore when season 6 brings in all of these new characters.

Speaking of that finale, Director Kevin Alejandro broke down the more challenging aspects of filling that big sequence, and as you might have guessed, one of the major challenges was having Tom Ellis play two characters in the same scene.

"We did it in such a way that on one day, we tried to shoot everything [with] Tom as Lucifer, and only shoot that stuff. Then the next day, Tom came back as Michael, so he didn’t have to worry about switching the characters on and off. That seemed to do us some justice as far as the scheduling goes. There were a couple overlaps where Tom [spent] half the day as Lucifer, and then came back after lunch and [did] everything as Michael. We were very specific about the types of shots that we needed so we weren’t overworking Tom, first of all. The challenge was that Tom had injured himself right before we started the big fight scene, and so he needed a few days of recovery. That actually gave us an additional few days to really, really hammer out the shooting plan. So, it was a blessing in disguise," Alejandro told EW.

