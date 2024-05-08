New Live-Action Dora the Explorer Movie on the Way

Dora the Explorer is getting a new live-action movie starring Samantha Lorraine. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah star will play the Nickelodeon heroine in the upcoming project. Now, Dora the Explorer is planned for Paramount+ and the TV network rather than theatrical distribution at the moment. Nick is bringing aboard Alberto Belli, known for work on The Naughty Nine over at Disney+ and Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion, to direct the new movie. Lorraine is excited to play the latest iteration of a character tons of kids look up to on-screen.

Writer JT Billings will handle the script for Dora's new adventure. Of course, Diego will be along for the ride as the adventurers brave the Amazonian jungle looking for the mythical treasure of Sol Dorado. However, Dora and her friends are the only ones with their eyes on this bounty. (If that doesn't sound like a Swiper the Fox tease, I don't know what does?) Back in 2019, Nickelodeon brought Dora the Explorer to the big screen with Isabela Moner in the titular role. It's been a long time since the characters debut on Nick Jr. in 2000 and numerous young fans still enjoy her adventures on streaming and Nickelodeon to this day.

Dora Continues To Be A Massive Favorite

Over on the TV side of things, younger viewers still love Dora. The Nickelodeon Animation reboot just got greenlit for Season 2 late last month. Nick Jr. has produced some absolutely iconic kids programs and Dora the Explorer joins Paw Patrol, Blues Clues, and Bob the Builder in the recognizable faces department. There was a theatrical short film called Dora and the Fantastical Creature actually played before Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie last year.

"Kids and family programming is consistently one of the most popular genres on Paramount+ and we're thrilled that our audience has already embraced Dora," Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+ said in a previous release. "It's an incredible opportunity to introduce this beloved character and iconic franchise to a whole new generation."

Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation would also mention, "Our audiences have embraced the new Dora series with open arms, and it's incredible how she continues to capture the imaginations of preschoolers around the world with her extraordinary rainforest adventures. We can't wait for kids to discover all of the new fantastical places and colorful characters in the second season while learning and playing along with their good friend Dora."

Do you still love Dora? Any other live-action adaptations you're looking forward to?