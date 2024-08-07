Disclaimer Teaser Trailer Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline Released by Apple TV+

A new psychological thriller is on the way starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Apple TV+ is known for its premium offerings of original drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. The streamer has recruited several A-list actors for its properties, like Silo, Dark Matter, Invasion, and The Morning Show. Next up is Disclaimer from five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón. Disclaimer is a limited series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Renée Knight and features an ensemble cast led by Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

“Beware of narrative and form,” a voiceover from Indira Varma tells the audience as the Disclaimer trailer begins. “Their power can bring us closer to the truth. But because of our own deeply held beliefs… and the judgements that we make… they can also be a weapon… with a great power to manipulate. Ladies and gentlemen… be aware.” We then witness some gripping footage from Disclaimer and end with a rundown of its all-star cast, which features Academy Award winners and nominees galore. Disclaimer is set up as a seven-part event series that kicks off on October 11th.

What is Apple TV+’s Disclaimer about?

Written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, Disclaimer is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and features Indira Varma as the narrator.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Disclaimer is co-produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuarón executive produces for Esperanto Filmoj alongside Gabriela Rodriguez. In addition to starring, Blanchett serves as executive producer. David Levine and the late Steve Golin executive produce for Anonymous Content. Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales also executive produce. Renée Knight serves as co-executive producer. Lubezki and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel serve as directors of photography. The score is composed by multiple Academy and GRAMMY Award winner Finneas O’Connell.

Told in seven chapters, the limited series makes its global debut on Friday, October 11th, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through November 15th.