Silo Exec Teases “Really, Really Scary” Season 2 of Apple TV+ Series

Part of what made the debut season of Apple TV+’s Silo so compelling is how it blended together themes of drama and a murder mystery into the world of sci-fi, and while that blend of tones is expected to continue in Season 2, producer Graham Yost also hinted that the reveals of the new episodes will be “really, really scary.” A key component of that tension is based on how Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette left her silo, inspiring a potential rebellion, yet what she finds outside of the silo could show the cost of such a rebellion. Silo Season 2 doesn’t yet have a release date.

“There’s the beginnings of a call for rebellion, because Juliette went over the hill, so maybe it’s safe outside,” Yost revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “And yet what we saw over in the other silo is what can happen if the rebellion goes wrong and all the people died, so that’s the basic tension of the season.”

He continued, “One is with Juliette in this other silo, and one is back in her home silo … Juliette knows [what] could happen to her silo, and is there any way she could get back to them to help them to stop that from happening? Stuff’s starting to get really, really scary.”

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Yost went on to tease what fans can expect in the premiere episode, as we know that Juliette survived her escape from the silo yet that doesn’t mean she can rest easy.

“Juliette has a very difficult time getting into this other silo, and she’s looking for safety ’cause her suit is running out of air,” Yost teased. “The wondrous tape that Walker [Harriet Walter] arranged for her to have her suit wrapped in, that’s going to fail. A lot of the episode is about Juliette just trying to survive and the engineering stuff she has to do to try to stay alive.”

He added, “Juliette tries to stay alive in an empty silo and starts to figure out the mystery behind it … At some point she gets a sense she might not be alone. Then at the very end of the episode there’s a twist.”

Silo Season 2 is set to have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, which could bring with it the debut of the first teaser for the upcoming episodes.

