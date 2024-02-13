Apple TV+ Renews Hit Sci-Fi Series for Season 3

The sci-fi global hit Invasion has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+. Invasion comes from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters) and has been applauded as a character-driven drama throughout its first two seasons. Season 3 of Invasion is set to go into production later this month, but for those looking to catch up on the first two seasons or those who want to revisit what they've already seen, Seasons 1 and 2 of Invasion are available right now on Apple TV+.

"I'm so proud of what we've been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew," said creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg. "This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion of the "Invasion," while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one."

Simon Kinberg teases future seasons of Invasion

Speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Invasion creator and producer Simon Kinberg revealed that he has plans for two more seasons of his alien takeover series.

"I do. I did from the beginning," Kinberg said. "I had a four season arc for the show that I was building from the pilot onward. I have a structure for how I see the life of the series. We were working on the scripts, me and the writers' room before the writer strike, and we are working on it on the scripts again now with the hopes that, because the second season was a very successful show for them, we will be back for Season 3."

"I met with a bunch of writers to co-write it with me, and I met with some really experienced writers, and then I met with David," Kinberg recalled. "He was a much less experienced writer and looked like he was 17 years old, even though he was in his mid-20s. Every writer has a bag of superpowers, and I think his number one superpower is his soulfulness. He is actually just an extraordinarily soulful dude and a really soulful writer. He's obviously really good at telling action stories and all that stuff too, but I do think that the character writing is just stellar with him.

"We built the show together and wrote the first couple episodes together," Kinberg continued. "Then he was less involved in the show. I use him for fresh eyes and ears, quality control on scripts as we develop them. He's a really special talent and he's going to continue to just get bigger and bigger in our business."

What is Apple TV+'s Invasion about?

Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The acclaimed, action-packed series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. Season 2 also starred newly added series regulars Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker, Invasion is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin, Dan Dietz and Katie O'Connell Marsh. Nick Nantell serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker.