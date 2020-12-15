Disenchantment Part 3 Trailer Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

✖

Netflix has released the new trailer for Disenchantment Part 3, the return of Matt Groening's animated fantasy series. The second season of the series was a significant improvement over the first and included references to Groening's other animated series, Futurama. The new trailer reveals that the series returns to Netflix with new episodes on Friday, January 15th. According to Netflix's synopsis (via IGN), "The excitement builds in Disenchantment Part 3 as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home." You can also see the new key art poster for Disenchantment Part 3, with Princess Bean hanging on to an airship for dear life as she flies over a steampunk carnival, below.

Disenchantment Part 3's voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, and Nat Faxon as Elfo. The series also features the voices of John DiMaggio (Gears of War), Billy West (Futurama), Maurice LaMarche (Animaniacs), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), David Herman (Bob's Burgers), and more.

DiMaggio offered an update on the series when ComicBook.com spoke to him in August. "I don't honestly know what I'm exactly allowed to talk about as far as Disenchantment," he said. "But you are right. It is coming back. There's a bunch of episodes, and we're cooking along. We're in production right now. So I've been to the studio to record, and I've also been at home and recorded stuff. We've done both. But yeah, we're cooking along. And I don't have a date for you, but believe me, on social media, everybody will be the first to hear when we find out, you know what I mean?"

While Part 1 was a slow start, Part 2 was a marked improvement. Here's an excerpt of ComicBook.com's review:

"After the show's first season, it seemed Disenchantment could go one of two ways. One way would be to regress and remain the middling fantasy misfire of Groening's career. The other was that it could grow into its own as The Simpsons and Futurama did after working through the growing pains of their first seasons. Disenchantment Part 2 goes in the latter direction, finding its fantasy footing and suggesting even bigger and better things to come. If you gave up on Disenchantment early in the first season, revisiting the show and sticking with it will be rewarding in the long run."

(Photo: Netflix)

