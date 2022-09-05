Disney's Cars on the Road Series Sneak Peek Released to Celebrate Lightning McQueen Day

September 5th is officially Lightning McQueen Day, and Disney+ is celebrating with the release of a sneak peek from Cars on the Road. The Disney+ series is a spinoff of the successful Cars franchise from Disney and Pixar, which brings back Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy as the voices of Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater, respectively. Lightning McQueen Day takes place on 9/5 for Lightning's No. 95, only a few short days before the release of Cars on the Road on Disney+ Day. Eager fans can now check out an extended clip from Episode 3, "Salt Fever," as well as the show's soundtrack, opening credits, and theme song.

The "Salt Fever" clip finds Mater running a race at an airstrip with the help of rockets strapped to his rusty hide. At one point he even hits 175 MPH, as Lightning McQueen struggles to keep up with his friend. When Lightning urges Mater to slow down, the latter responds with, "I. Am. Speed!"

Faster than fast and quicker than quick! Check out this new clip from Disney and Pixar’s #CarsOnTheRoad, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/nNYqjkQuSO — Disney•Pixar's Cars (@pixarcars) September 5, 2022

The soundtrack, which is available beginning today, features the musical talents of 79 musicians and 17 singers, and showcases memorable moments from the series, including the full version of the theme song plus the infectiously toe-tapping "Trucks" and show-stopping "Brain on Wheels."

In the first Cars, Wilson played Lightning McQueen, a hotshot race car who found himself under arrest in a small town and forced to do community service to make up for some property damage. Along the way, he discovered a love for the simple life of the small town as well as some of its inhabitants, making his first real friend in Mater, and picking up a girlfriend in the form of Sally (Bonnie Hunt), a Porsche who served as the town prosecutor.

In the second film and numerous shorts, Mater took the spotlight, and racing all but went by the wayside, with outrageous settings and scenarios stepping in. Whether as daredevils, professional wrestlers, time-travelers or even in one book, saving Santa Car and helping delivery Christmas, the duo would find themselves in unlikely conflicts perfect for selling incredibly specific variant toys.

Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, Sept. 8th, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA. In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Cars on the Road follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater's sister. The Disney+ Original is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series' episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9), and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes featured on the Cars on the Road soundtrack from Walt Disney Records.