Disney Channel Getting Its First Bisexual Lead Character

Disney Channel now has it’s first bisexual lead character and fans are over the moon about it. Dana Terrace is the creator of The Owl House on the network and people are celebrating the show’s main character Luz Noceda after a recent episode. Enchanting Grom Fright featured a prom challenge for the characters on The Owl House and ended with the reveal of Luz’s friend Amity’s intentions to ask her to the dance. Terrace took to Twitter to enlighten fans on how they got it approved and thank the executives that had her back during the process. Fans were delighted to see other Disney TV Animation creators like Gravity Falls' Alex Hirsh chime in with happiness that room for representation on the network is growing.

Terrace began on Twitter, “When I was first developing Owl House I always wanted to do a prom episode to make up for my own experiences. Back then PROM was an anagram for "Perennial Ritual Offering Maiden". I'm so INCREDIBLY grateful for the crew working to make this episode so badass.”

“In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha,” she continued. “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.”

The creator added, “I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew.”

“Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter,” Terrace concluded. “…Which is next week in WING IT LIKE WITCHES! Thank you for watching! #TheOwlHouse”

Fans have been celebrating this move for a while now. The Owl House is a delightful show that continues the run that Disney TV Animation has been on in recent years. With the way things work on television these days, fan interest as seen through art, cosplay, and interactions is how shows persist and continue. In this regard, The Owl House is on a very good course after the last month.

