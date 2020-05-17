She-Ra Fans Absolutely Loved the Season Finale

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power ended the series with Season 5 this week and fans are having so many emotions about it. Noelle Stevenson delivered an amazing finale that managed to pay off a bunch of lingering story threads. Some long-awaited developments had the fanbase in absolute hysterics on Friday and that has carried into the weekend. In fact, the run-up to Thursday night featured a party with the cast on social media that basically turned into one giant outpouring of love. So, there’s been plenty for She-Ra fans to celebrate. Comicbook.com’s Rollin Bishop talked to the showrunner about her ideas for the finale and bringing everything together.

“It was something I definitely knew from the start, the basic arc of the show. When I pitched the show, I pitched basically the full 52 episodes,” Stevenson began. “So we always knew that this was going to be the space season. We always knew this was going to be the Horde Prime season. And so that part was, a lot of it was laid out from the start. But within that, I think we were pretty free to explore and expand and follow threads to the conclusion that we found the most interesting. So in a lot of ways, it was something that we found along the way. And a lot of ways it was something that I was really passionate about from the beginning of the show.”

She added, “So it's something that I think we just wanted to make sure that every character's conclusion felt natural and it felt like something almost inevitable, something that we've been building to since the beginning. And my hope is when, in the future when people watch this all as a whole, it will be really clear where we were going and it will be like, ‘Oh, that was what that meant. And this is where it ended up.’ So I'm hoping that it's a satisfying story to watch as a whole because that was sort of how it was developed.”

Stevenson also told Comicbook.com about what she wanted viewers to take from the show once it reached this amazing conclusion.

“I hope that, like I said, I hope that the threads, especially as it relates to each character that we've been playing with since the beginning of the show that it falls into place and it feels satisfying and it feels like I said, inevitable, but this is where it had to go. This is how it had to happen. And I also hope that it brings a little bit of light in the darkness, because it is a dark time right now,” she elaborated. “And I hope that to see these characters struggle and fight and fail and try again, is something that really comforts everybody watching it and that there is hope and that there is light in the darkness and that it offers us a model of how to be strong and how to be brave in a world that is often out of our control. Yeah. So I hope that it brings a little bit of comfort to our viewers.”

