‘Adventure Time’ Fans React to Princess Bubblegum and Marceline’s Big Finale Moment

Adventure Time may admittedly not be at the same place in fans’ hearts when it first debuted in 2010, but the series finale has still managed to stir up fans’ emotions as powerfully as it did back then.

How? By confirming a long-standing relationship between Princess Bubblegum and Marceline with an on-screen kiss. Warning! Major spoilers for the series finale below!

The final episode of the series, “Ultimate Adventure: Come Along With Me,” ends the series with a major war with the mysterious entity GOLB. When Marceline thinks Princess Bubblegum falls to a demonic attack, her anger leads her to unleash her wrath until she finds Bubblegum is safe.

When the two reunite, their emotions lead to a powerful on-screen kiss that confirms the two’s long hinted-at relationship. This is a great moment for fans, as the series has hinted at the two’s romantic past before, but this was the first time their relationship got a full confirmation on-screen, and in canon.

The finale itself is open ended, as the series will officially continue its “Season 11” in comics, but fans were treated to a special montage outing for the characters at the end of the season. Princess Bubblegum and Marceline are seen cozily watching TV together, and fans are led to believe that their relationship has become concrete.

This is a major move for Cartoon Network, which also further cemented a same-sex couple on Steven Universe, and it’s something that’s been boiling on the back burner of the series for quite some time.

Fans have dubbed the pairing “Bubbline” throughout the series, and now that it’s official? They’re over the moon. Read on to see how fans are reacting to Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen’s kiss and let us know how you felt in the comments!

If you’re unfamiliar with Adventure Time, the story follows unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, buddies who traverse the mystical Land of Ooo and encounter its colorful inhabitants. The best of friends, our heroes always find themselves in the middle of heart-pounding escapades. Finn, a silly kid with an awesome hat and Jake, a brassy dog with a big kind heart, depend on each other through thick and thin. Adventure Time is created by Pendleton Ward and produced at Cartoon Network Studios.

