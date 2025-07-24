Disney+’s Beloved Fantasy Series Finally Has a Season 2 Premiere Date

Disney+ has been teasing fans the last several weeks, but on Thursday they finally announced the premiere date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. The series will return on December 10th, the series’ cast and crew revealed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. They managed to enthrall a packed crowd at Hall H, and this wasn’t the only news they had on hand. Author and series co-creator Rick Riordan appeared via video to introduce a new teaser for the series, which went up online a few hours later. He also shared some Season 3 casting news as well. Right now, things are looking good for this Camp Half-Blood Chronicles adaptation to go on for quite some time.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered in December of 2023, and was quickly renewed for a second season. Disney also ordered Season 3 in advance, which should speed up production time and streamline the process for the cast and crew, allowing them to go all out. Season 2 will cover the second book in Riordan’s series, The Sea of Monsters, and we’ve already seen some fan-favorite moments in the last trailer.

Season 3 will cover the third book in the series, The Titan’s Curse, and Riordan shared some casting news accordingly. Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie will play the siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo, respectively — the children of Hades introduced in this volume. Percy Jackson and the Olympians has made several of its biggest announcements at SDCC in the recent years, including cast introductions, so fans were looking forward to something like this.

The panel highlighted how dedicated the cast and crew are to this show, and their understanding of this fandom. Riordan’s books were smash hits for young readers when they were published in the 2000s, and they were caught up in the post-Harry Potter rush to put YA fantasy on the big screen. Sadly, the film adaptations were disappointing to readers as they made changes to the books, and ultimately didn’t finish the story. This streaming series is a redemption for fans and for Riordan.

The early renewals are extremely promising for those that want to see this show go all the way. Season 3 begins this month in Vancouver, Canada, though there’s no publicly-announced release date just yet. It’s comforting for fans to know that the next season is already in the works, especially at a time when streamers are slashing budgets and cancellations seem to come out of nowhere.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming now on Disney+. Season 2 premieres there on December 10th, while Season 3 begins filming soon.