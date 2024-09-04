Percy Jackson: Ares Actor Adam Copeland Read Sea of Monsters Book, Not Season 2's Script (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is setting sail on its sophomore season. Following the smash success of Season 1, the serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling books is currently in production on its next batch of episodes, this time covering the events of the second story in the core Percy Jackson pentalogy, The Sea of Monsters. Similar to how Percy Jackson Season 1 brought The Lightning Thief to life, Percy Jackson Season 2 promises to be faithful to the sequel's source material but will not be a 1:1 adaptation. The series regulars from Percy Jackson Season 1 are confirmed to be back but it remains to be seen as to how many recurring players will suit up for Season 2.

Adam Copeland Addresses Percy Jackson Season 2

Will the God of War return for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2?

Speaking to ComicBook, Aresactor Adam Copeland noted he has read The Sea of Monsters book but has yet to scan any official Percy Jackson Season 2 scripts.

"No, no, I haven't read like scripts or anything," Copeland noted. "I read the book obviously, but outside of that, no."

Copeland appeared as Ares in three episodes of Percy Jackson Season 1, serving as one of the show's primary antagonists. Just as the events of The Lightning Thief go, Ares was defeated by Percy and angrily returned to Mount Olympus, warning the son of Poseidon that he had made an "enemy for life" out of him.

On the page, Ares shows face briefly in The Sea of Monsters, appearing before his daughter Clarisse La Rue (played by Dior Goodjohn in the Disney+ series) and demands that she emerge successful on her upcoming quest.

Copeland surprised the Percy Jackson cast during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel in July but did not specify whether or not he would be returning for Season 2. While his sequel status remains pending, Copeland emphasized to ComicBook that his recent wrestling injury will not impact whether or not he can film.

"Once I got the clearance to walk, I just started walking. I didn't tiptoe, I got walking. You give me that clearance to walk, I'm going to walk. I'm going to walk my dog, I'm going to walk to the grocery store, I'm going to walk on the treadmill," Copeland said regarding his actively-healing broken foot. "The good thing about Percy is the physicality isn't like wrestling. Even the battle on the beach with Percy, I can pull off right now."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is currently in production.