Percy Jackson and the Olympians Gets Surprise Season 3 Renewal (And Season 2 Isn’t Even Here Yet!)

The second season of the hit Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians may not be here just yet, but the fates have already decided what’s next for the titular hero and his fellow demigods. On Friday, the streamer announced that Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a third season ahead of its Season 2 debut which is expected in December. According to Disney, Season 3 of the series will be based on The Titan’s Curse, the third novel in the best-selling series from Rick Riordan from which the series takes its name. With Season 2 having recently wrapped production and not expected until December, no timeline for Season 3 has been provided.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said. “With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and Imagination.”

“We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+,” Riordan said. “This season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time. It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the story of demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) who, in Season 1, feels like a loner and outcast who has been misunderstood his whole life and finds himself swept into the world of gods and monsters when he’s accused of stealing Zeus’ Master Bolt and heads out on a quest — along with Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) — to retrieve it. Season 1 is based on The Lightning Thief novel while Season 2 is set to follow the second book in the series, Sea of Monsters. Season two will see Percy return to “Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him of the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

In addition to Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri, Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer. Timothy Simons, Tamara Smart, and Courtney B. Vance will appear as well.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is set to debut in December.

Are you excited that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is getting a third season? Let us know in the comments!