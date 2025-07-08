Disney+ Reveals New Look at Returning Hit Fantasy Series (& It’lll Be Back Soon)

Disney released a sizzle reel for all it’s upcoming streaming shows on Tuesday, including Percy Jackson & The Olympians. Season 2 of the series is expected to premiere in December, and a third season has already been ordered as well. The new footage released on Tuesday includes a fan-favorite scene from the book this season will be based on, The Sea of Monsters, Where Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) participate in a chariot race at Camp Half-Blood. It’s a brilliant way to tease the show — particularly how faithful it is to the original novels by Rick Riordan.

Disney gave fans a little of everything on Tuesday to tease what’s coming to Disney+ and Hulu. Most of the shows featured in this preview are targeting an older audience, but Percy Jackson fits in well thanks to its cinematic look. The series has broad appeal with adults as well — especially considering that many readers who grew up on Riordan’s work are now adults with children of their own.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the umbrella title for a series of five young-adult fantasy novels published between 2005 and 2009. The first two books in the series, The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters, were adapted into a movie back in 2010 and 2013, but while they was successful at the box office, they was disappointing to fans for their changes to the source material. With this series remake, Riordan sought a more faithful adaptation.

So far, the show has delivered. Season 1 premiered in December of 2023 and was a massive success for Disney+, and was well-received by the fandom as well. Critics generally praised the show as well, and many fans began to look forward to even more of Riordan’s work rendered on screen. The author wrote two follow-up books about Percy Jackson — The Chalice of the Gods in 2023 and Wrath of the Triple Goddess in 2024 — while the whole series fits into Riordan’s broader work, Camp Half-Blood Chronicles.

The speedy turn-around tie on Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 and the early renewal for Season 3 have fans more hopeful than ever. For a show focusing on young characters, it’s imperative to keep the production moving so that the cast does not age out of their roles. On Tuesday, fans were pleased to see Percy, Annabeth, and Grover back in action looking the part.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 premieres in December on Disney+. Riordan’s books are available now in print, digital, and audiobook formats.