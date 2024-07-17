Disney Jr’s Pupstruction Reveals Rev Up Your Trucks Season Finale Clip

Disney Jr’s hit series Pupstruction brought its first season to a close in style with the music-filled episode The Petsburg Music Festival, and as the name implies, each of the Pupstruction crew had a chance to show off their musical chops throughout the episode. The fan-favorite crew of Phinny, Luna, Roxy, and Tank can’t help but sing a tune as they get the city ready for the festival, and you can watch and listen to one of their new songs Rev Up Your Trucks in the video below. The full 22-minute episode is now available on Disney Now and Disney+, and the official description reads, “The Pup Crew is excited to perform at the Petsburg Bowl, but the big show is almost ruined when Bobby thinks he’s not invited and sets out to steal everyone’s instruments.”

Season 2 and Beyond

Disney Jr’s been on a roll lately, as Pupstruction, SuperKitties, and Firebuds have all been well received, and last year all three shows were renewed for more seasons. At the time Pupstruction hadn’t even debuted yet, but as we’ve seen since, the show has become a favorite. That led to Disney announcing earlier this year that Pupstruction and SuperKitties would be each getting third seasons as well (via Deadline).

In an official statement (via What’s On Disney Plus), President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis praised all three shows and the Disney spirit they’ve managed to capture. “Firebuds, SuperKitties, and Pupstruction all encompass what Disney Junior does best,” Davis said. “Each of these series embrace signature Disney qualities of imagination, adventure and heart, with music you can sing along to, and fun, energetic characters that embody positivity, optimism and the power of teamwork.”

What Is Pupstruction?

PUPSTRUCTION – “The Petsburg Music Festival” (Disney) PROFESSOR FRAZZLE, HARRY, BAILEY, MAYA, TANK, PHINNY, MAYOR GILMORE, LLOYD, ROXY, LUNA, MATTHEW

“The colorful preschool show “centers on crew leader Phinny, an innovative young corgi who dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. The other members of Pupstruction are Luna, a comically spontaneous sheepdog; Roxy, a can-do rottweiler; and Tank, a lovable, snack-obsessed mastiff. Although Phinny might be the smallest pup on the crew, he proves that you don’t need big paws to have big ideas. Together, the Pupstruction crew uses mud, sweat, drool and plenty of heart to build and create.”

Pupstruction fans can also pick up a series of new plushes based on the adorable crew from Walmart, featuring Phinny, Luna, Tank, and Roxy. You can check out the full lineup right here, and the official description can be found below.

“No matter how ‘ruff’ a day may be, the Disney Junior Pupstruction Small Plush Pups are sure to build up smiles, big adventure, and good times. Inspired by the Disney Junior animated series, Pupstruction, each plushie features bright colors and sweet puppy playfulness. These construction-themed kids’ toys are ready for pretend play adventures in Petsburg – and anywhere a kid needs a ‘pawesome’ cuddle. Made of super-soft mixed fabrics, Phinny the Corgi, Luna the Old English Sheepdog, Tank the Mastiff, and Roxy the Rottweiler come ready for day-to-night snuggles during playtime, naptime, and every time in between. Ranging in size from 7 to 8 inches tall, each snuggly stuffed animal makes a great companion for industrious preschoolers on the go. Collect all 4 characters to complete the team (each sold separately). Disney Junior Pupstruction small plush toys make fantastic birthday or anytime surprises for dog-loving kids ages 3 years and up.”

