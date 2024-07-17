Disney+ Finally Brings Back Classic Movie

Summer is in full swing, which means many folks are out there basking in the sun, drinking a refreshing beverage, and enjoying some fun. For many, that might include America’s pastime: baseball. In fact, the MLB All-Star Game took place last night, and the American League took down the National League, 5 to 3. If you’re in the mood for some fictional baseball, a beloved classic just returned to Disney+ after about a year. Angels in the Outfield, the 1994 family classic starring Danny Glover and Christopher Lloyd, is now available again on the streaming site.

Angels in the Outfield is a fantasy film that follows a young boy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who prays the California Angels will win the pennant, believing that will help him have a family again after his mother passes away and his father neglects him. His prayers are answered when a group of literal angels step in and help the team become winners. The movie also stars Tony Danza, Adrien Brody, Matthew McConaughey, and Neal McDonough.

What Is Coming to Disney+ in July?

Disney+ logo

Many things dropped on Disney+ this month, and there are still a few titles to go. You can see what’s coming soon to Disney+ below:

July 16th:

The Acolyte – Episode 8 at 6pm PTIn Lucasfilm’s The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

July 17th:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

July 21st:

NFL Flag Football Championship

Boys 15 Under Final (3-4pm PT)

Girls 18 Under Final (4-5pm PT)

Disney+ will stream LIVE coverage of the inaugural event from Canton, Ohio, a 30-game showcase featuring the top 15U boys and 18U girls teams competing for the NFL FLAG Championship title.

July 24th:

Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)

July 31st:

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)

Stay tuned for more updates about Disney+.