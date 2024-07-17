New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 Trailer Released

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is returning for Season 2, and the new trailer is now available to watch, below!

Young Jedi Adventures has opened up a lane of Star Wars storytelling for younger kids. It follows a group of Jedi Younglings during the High Republic Era (centuries before the Skywalker Saga begins) as they go through the missions and lessons needed to become Jedi Knights. Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery Jr.), Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), and Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker) are the principal Jedi characters, with pilot Nash Durango (Emnmna Berman) joining them on adventures. Characters from Star Wars High Republic novels and comics like Master Yoda, Jedi Knight Bell Zettifar, Republic Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh and others also make appearances in the show.

The trailer for Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 captures the kid-themed irreverence and fun of the series while highlighting themes like inclusion (making Nash feel truly part of the team), bravery/overcoming fear or anxiety, or taking on the more complex or challenging issues that come with growing up. It looks like everything that fans loved about Young Jedi Adventures – plus more.

“We’re thrilled to invite fans of Kai, Lys, Nubs, and Nash back to the galaxy far, far away with Season 2 of ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,” showrunner and executive producer Michael Olson said in a statement. “This season, our heroes face thrilling challenges, welcome spirited Padawan Wes Vinik and a new class of younglings to Tenoo, and reunite with friends from across the galaxy. Together, they’ll learn important lessons about friendship, compassion, and overcoming fears. This heartfelt and action-packed season will be a thrilling ride, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

You can check out the full press release from Disney+ about Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2, below:

Set 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Season 2 follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy. Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech RO-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks… Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Jr., “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson is the showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour is supervising director and co-producer; and Lamont Magee is consulting producer. Production services by Icon Creative. “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” stars Jecobi Swain as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Taborr/Cyrus Vuundir, Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna, Gunnar Sizemore as Wes Vinik, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on Wednesday, August 14.