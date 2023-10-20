Will Disney+'s Percy Jackson Have Post-Credits Scenes? Director Responds

Disney+ is gearing up to tell a familiar story through a brand new medium. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 will chronicle the events of The Lightning Thief, the first of Rick Riordan's pentalogy for the titular character. As emphasized by Riordan, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, Percy Jackson will be completely faithful to the source material. That said, telling this story in serialized television allows it to unfold in a way fans have never seen before. What chapters best serve as cold opens? Will there be flashbacks used during exposition-esque lines of dialogue? How will original scenes integrate into episodes?

Will Percy Jackson Use Post-Credits Scenes?

Speaking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, Percy Jackson and the Olympians director James Bobin admitted that he can neither confirm nor deny whether the upcoming Walker Scobell-led series will utilize post-credits scenes.

"I couldn't possibly say!" Bobin responded when asked about the possibility. "Maybe. No. We may. I don't know. No."

"So we should watch through the credits just in case is what you're saying?" ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley followed up.

"Just in case," Bobin said.

Percy Jackson Moments as Post-Credits Options

As evident by how this storytelling device is used in Marvel Studios or Lucasfilm productions, post-credits scenes are often utilized to introduce new characters.

Knowing that Percy Jackson Season 1 will feature seven Olympian gods, the show could tease their arrivals by attaching a small glimpse within the previous episode's credits. Think of this like the week before "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers," Ares (Adam Copeland) is seen revving his motorcycle at the conclusion of the previous episode. The same style could be applied for Hades or Zeus before their respective episodes.

Warning – The rest of this article contains spoilers from The Lightning Thief book.

The biggest opportunity to utilize a post-credits scene within Percy Jackson Season 1 would come at the very end of the finale. Percy triumphantly returns to Camp Half-Blood and the credits roll. The screen then cuts back to Percy talking to Luke (Charlie Bushnell) as they sit on a rock sharing a couple of Cokes before the son of Hermes reveals his villainous intent and springs a pit scorpion on the young demigod hero.

Similar to Iron Man (2008), this would allow the season of television itself to stand on its own while also having its "Avengers Initiative" moment at the very end to tease what's to come.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.