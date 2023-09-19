Percy Jackson: 14 Easter Eggs, Hidden Characters and More in New Trailer

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is kicking into full gear. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels has premiered its first full-length teaser trailer, giving fans their best look yet at Walker Scobell's titular demigod as well at the first glimpses of characters like Zeus (Lance Reddick), Chiron (Glynn Turman) and more. This 93-second new look crucially lays the groundwork for the Percy Jackson Season 1 plot as well, revealing that Percy is being tasked with a cross-country quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt. While that one line from Chiron was brief, Percy Jackson and the Olympians's latest trailer offered much more below the surface. Without further ado, here are 13 Easter eggs, hidden characters, and more from the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer.

Percy's Dyslexia (Photo: Disney+) As his opening narration plays, Percy refers to himself as a "troubled kid" while looking at his Yancy Academy worksheet. The assignment's text gets jumbled as he attempts to read it, giving a visual depiction of Percy's dyslexia. This is a direct byproduct of Percy's demigod roots, as his brain is hard-wired to read Greek, resulting in English not being instantly compatible with his mind.

Mrs. Dodds (Photo: Disney+) Percy's first encounter with the other-worldly comes when math teacher Mrs. Dodds (Megan Mullally) approaches him with a sinister smile. Shortly after her humanoid self walks towards him, Percy stumbles backwards and is attacked by Mrs. Dodds's true self, Alecto. Alecto is one of the three Furies and is a servant of Hades (Jay Duplass).

Sally Jackson (Photo: Disney+) Percy's mother, Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull), consoles her son as he recounts his wild field trip. Sally talks to Percy inside their Montauk vacation cabin, the same place that she spent a summer with Poseidon. In The Lightning Thief, Sally proves to be a key figure in the story's overall plot as she is held captive in the Underworld by Hades.

Zeus (Photo: DISNEY+) As Sally mentions that Greek god are real, Lance Reddick makes his first appearance as Zeus. The god of the skies dons his iconic pinstripe suit as he steps down from his Mount Olympus throne to confront an off-screen character. As mentioned later in the trailer by Chiron (Glynn Turman), Zeus's master bolt has been stolen, and fans of the books know that Percy has until the Summer Solstice to return it.

Grover's Satyr Reveal As Sally is confirming Percy's connection to the Greek gods, Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) feverishly bursts through their Montauk cabin, warning that they have to get moving. Percy is shocked to see Grover's lower half is now a goat, as Grover is no longer using the mist to disguise his legs. Here, Grover reveals himself to be a satyr, a half-man, half-goat creature tasked with protecting Percy and safely bringing him to Camp Half-Blood.

Camp Half-Blood and Chiron Speaking of Camp Half-Blood, the next frames gives viewers an extended look at the demigod sanctuary. Signs for Greek god cabins like Hephaestus, Demeter, and Athena are shown nailed to a post as Chiron announces that the camp has been "expecting" Percy's arrival. Chiron is a centaur: half-man, half-horse. His first appearance in this trailer comes in his centaur form but his novelized debut is as Mr. Brunner, a wheelchair-bound Yancy Academy teacher that was directly keeping tabs on Percy. Later in the trailer, Chiron reveals that Zeus's master bolt has been stolen, prompting Percy to go on a cross-country quest to retrieve and return it.

Clarisse La Rue Leads Capture The Flag Battle armor-clad campers roar for a game of capture the flag. One frame sees Clarisse La Rue (Dior Goodjohn) leading the charge. Clarisse is the daughter of Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland), the god of war. Capture the flag eventually brings Percy to a lakeside area as he struggles in a three-on-one sword fight. This is likely where Percy will turn to the water to heal his imminent injuries, consequently revealing himself as a son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens).

Annabeth Chase Another brief glimpse at Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) comes during some Camp Half-Blood training. Annabeth is the daughter of Athena and goes on to accompany Percy and Grover on their cross-country quest to retrieve and return the stolen master bolt.

Hades in the Underworld Another quick frame features Percy and Grover in a dimly-lit throne room as a distant figure approaches them. Considering Percy travels to Mount Olympus alone in the book, this is likely the Underworld, making the distant figure Hades (Jay Duplass). The god of the dead is one of the prime suspects regarding the stolen master bolt, and his Underworld kingdom is Percy and company's ultimate destination on their quest.

Aunty Em's Gnome Emporium Percy, Annabeth and Grover are next stationed in a strange room full of stone statues. While the underground setting and dark lighting could say otherwise, this is likely to be Aunty Em's Gnome Emporium. One of the first stops on the quest, Aunty Em's appears to be a place of refuge for the demigod trio before it is eventually revealed to be run by Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy), a snake-haired monster who has the power to turn those who look into her eyes into stone.

Lotus Casino The fan-favorite spot from Percy Jackson & the Olympians (2010) is returning for this serialized reboot. Percy, Annabeth and Grover look on with suspicious yet mesmerized smirks at the Lotus Casino, a Las Vegas resort that distorts time. Within its confines, attendees consume the psychedelic lotus flower, a treat that urges them to stay within the casino forever. While they do not physically appear in The Lightning Thief book, the Lotus Casino is a safe house for Nico and Bianca di Angelo, the demigod children of Hades. Nico and Bianca spend nearly a century within the Lotus Casino in an effort by Hades to hide them from the rest of the world.

Ares's Motorcycle Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland) follows up his previous teaser's appearance with a quick shot on his motorcycle. After putting on his sunglasses, Ares quickly speeds off, leaving Percy, Annabeth and Grover by their lonesome. This moment likely comes either shortly before or after Ares gives the trio a side quest to retrieve his shield from Waterland's Tunnel of Love, which is shown later in the trailer. The god of war serves as one of the primary antagonists in Percy Jackson Season 1. In the book, Ares is manipulated by outside forces to stir a feud between Zeus and Poseidon, leaving Percy at the center of it.

Echidna and the St. Louis Arch The last couple of frames of the trailer features Echidna (Suzanne Cryer), the mother of monsters, pushing Percy off the top of the St. Louis Gateway Arch. As told on the page, Percy's plummet leads him to an underwater encounter with a nymph, resulting in him receiving three pearls that prove to be crucial to his quest's return trip.