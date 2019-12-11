Disney+ App Reportedly Passes 22 Million Mobile Downloads

Disney is leaving very little doubt that its new streaming service is nothing short of a phenomenon. Disney+ launched on November 12th, just under a month ago, and it has already taken the U.S. by storm. %20%20%20%20%20%20″ target=”_self”>The service has been the biggest search trend on Google throughout the entire year, and the energy surrounding the launch was high enough to cause 10 million people to sign up within the first 24 hours. That hype train hasn’t slowed down at all over the last few weeks, and people are continuing to sign up for and download Disney+.

Independent app-tracking company Apptopia is now reporting that Disney+ has been downloaded 22 million times to mobile devices. Whether or not the people downloading the app are signing up for full subscriptions or just taking advantage of the free trial remains to be seen, but that’s still a lot of trafficking coming to the service.

And the overall subscriptions are likely even higher than the number of app downloads, because Apptopia only tracks the amount of times Disney+ has been downloaded to phones and tablets. The study doesn’t take into account any signups on web browsers, smart TVs, or other devices. Disney’s reporting of 10 million signups on day one did include all available devices, but the company noted that it wouldn’t release updated numbers until its next quarterly earnings report.

According to Apptopia, Disney has taken in about $20 million in revenue just from the mobile app. That doesn’t include the portion of earnings that Disney has to share with the app stores, per CNBC.

Assisting the overall downloads of Disney+ is the fact that the House of Mouse offers it as part of a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+. The cost of the three services together is just $12.99 each month, the same cost as the most common Netflix subscription.

So far, Disney+ is only available in the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. It will roll out to most other countries in 2020, beginning with Western Europe in March.

Have you checked out Disney+ yet? What do you think of the new service? Let us know in the comments!If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift card option for the holidays.

