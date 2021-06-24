Disney Debuts Turner & Hooch Series Official Trailer

✖

Less than a month before the series premieres on Disney+, the official trailer for the TV show Turner & Hooch has been revealed. Two things were confirmed in the new trailer though, one of which is that the show is actually a sequel to the 1989 film of the same name starring Tom Hanks. The other is slightly more upsetting, that Hanks' character of Detective Scott Turner has passed away in the time between the movie and the TV show. In perhaps more uplifting news, there's a minor reference to the fact that the new Hooch is seemingly the original French Mastiff reincarnated into a new dog. It raises a lot of questions about the show.

"We have these incredible dog trainers who live with the dogs and are always watching out for them and are really good at getting the dogs close to what you need, but inevitably, we are acting around that," star Josh Peck previously told EW about working with the animals on the show (five French Mastiffs in total played the part of Hooch for the show). "You kind of hope they get close to what you want them to do, and then the human actors just adjust to whatever they're doing. But the dogs and I both work great when it comes to treats. We really bonded in that way."

Peck stars in the series as Scott Turner, the son of Hanks character in the original. Joining him in the cast are Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. Becca Tobin recurs as Brooke, Scott’s former flame; and Reginald VelJohnson reprises his role as Mayor David Sutton.

Set to premiere Wednesday, July 21, Turner & Hooch is a Disney+ original series produced by 20th Television. Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

