Turner & Hooch Special Look Teaser Released by Disney+

May 20th has been dubbed National Streaming Day by the folks over at Disney, and they're spending the day celebrating with news and footage from the upcoming titles at Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. With one of the morning's early reveals, Disney+ shared a special look at the new series Turner & Hooch, a sequel/reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name. Rather than including footage from the new series, this sneak peek offers fans a dog's eye view of the production.

In the new video, which you can watch below, a camera is strapped to Hooch, the canine star of the series, as he makes his way around the set. You'll see him visit with his co-stars and enjoy parts of his daily routine. Take a look!

A special look at #TurnerAndHoochSeries, but make it a dog’s eye view! Start streaming the Original Series July 16 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/NjMcsNQUuu — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2021

"A special look at [Turner & Hooch], but make it a dog's eye view," reads the tweet from Disney+. "Start streaming the original series on July 16th on [Disney+]."

Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck (from the beloved Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh) as Scott Turner, son of Tom Hanks' character from the original film. Scott is a straight-laced police detective that ends up being partnered with a big, slobbery dog. The rest, as they say, is history.

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix will act as showrunner for the new series, while Charlie's Angels and The Babysitter filmmaker McG will direct.

It was recently revealed that Reginald VelJohnson will be joining the cast of Turner & Hooch, reprising his role as Dave Sutton from the original movie. In the film, Sutton was Scott Turner's partner, but he has now been promoted to the job of Cypress Beach's Mayor.

Peck and VelJohnson are joined in the cast by Vanessa Lengies, Anthony Ruivivar, Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Paul Campbell, and Becca Tobin.

Are you excited for the new Turner & Hooch series? What do you think of the new sneak peek? Let us know in the comments!

Turner & Hooch will debut on Disney+ on July 16th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.