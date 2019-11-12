Disney+ Launches Early in Certain Locations

The highly-touted Disney+ streaming service is finally arriving on Tuesday after being the topic of conversation for what feels like years at this point. All of the vaulted Disney films, along with new originals like Star Wars: The Mandalorian, are going to be present on Disney+ when it launches and fans around the country have been anxious to open the app and try it out. The question of what specific time Disney+ is launching has been a topic of some confusion to this point, with the most recent countdown clocks on the various Disney websites saying that it would be live at 6 am ET Tuesday morning. However, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

Disney+ is now officially live! If you’ve been waiting to start streaming the new service from the House of Mouse, the wait is finally over. The Disney+ is now able to be downloaded and streaming can begin. That is, if you are in the right location and using the right device. This will be a long rollout for Disney+, as certain devices can access the app and only in certain locations. A lot of folks are having luck with Roku devices early on, as well as Xbox Ones. If you can’t get it yet, keep refreshing as the night goes on.

Even though Disney+ is live now, it will still need to be “populated” with all of the titles, and there is no word as to how long that will take or which titles will be prioritized. In other words, The Mandalorian may not be available to stream right away. It could take some time for that specific show to be added to the roster, there’s just no way to know.

Fortunately, it sounds like everything will become available to stream at some point throughout the night, ready for the official Disney+ launch time on Tuesday morning. If you want to be among the first to see The Mandalorian, though, you’ll likely need to stay up want wait for it to be populated. If you haven’t signed up for DIsney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time.

In addition to The Mandalorian, Disney+ will be releasing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Lady and the Tramp, Noelle, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Encore!, and several other titles as original programs.

